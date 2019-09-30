Ready to face any challenge: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Pak PM's nuclear war threat

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria took charges as Chief of Air Staff on September 30. On being asked if IAF is better prepared to carry out another Balakot like strike in future, RKS Bhadauria said, "We were prepared then, we will be prepared next time. We will be ready to face any challenge, any threat." On reports of Pakistan reactivating Balakot terror camps, he said, "We are aware of the reports and we will take necessary action as and when required." On being asked about Pakistan PM Imran Khan's warning of nuclear war with India, Bhadauria said, "That is their understanding of nuclear aspects. We have our own understanding, our own analysis. We will be ready to face any challenge."