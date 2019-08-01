Get ready to experience your worst nightmare with 'Ghost Stories'

After Netflix's hit anthology film 'Lust Stories', ace filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up for the upcoming project 'Ghost Stories'. Netflix India made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a post. Reportedly, the production of 'Ghost Stories' will begin in August. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP, the upcoming project will stream across nearly 190 countries. Released on June 15, last year, their previous gig 'Lust Stories' is a collection of four short stories on love and lust, separately directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee, the film sheds light on modern relationships from the viewpoint of Indian women.