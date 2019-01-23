Ready to conquer North Pole, says Aparna Kumar, first woman IPS officer to reach North Pole

Aparna Kumar, India's first woman IPS officer to reach the South Pole, has already made plans for her expedition for the North Pole. Kumar is an IPS DIG and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and said that she plans to conquer the North Pole in April this year. On her journey, she said, "I started my journey from Union Glacier, there were 7 other members in my team. It took us 8 days to reach South Pole covering 111 miles (178.6 km). We reached there on 13 January." The ITBP team conferred her on Tuesday in the national capital.