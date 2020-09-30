Ready to give confession statement and turn approver in Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused Sandeep Nair

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 30 (ANI): In a key development in Kerala gold smuggling case, the fourth accused Sandeep Nair filed an application in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court saying that he was ready to give a confession statement and turn approver in the case.

In the application filed in the NIA court in Kochi, Sandeep, who was arrested along with Swapna Suresh from Bengaluru on July 11 said, "I am willing to reveal facts voluntarily under the provisions of 164 CrPC."

Considering his petition, NIA Special Court Judge P Krishna Kumar examined him via video conferencing.

However, it was made clear to the accused that confessing the crime would not guarantee that he would be made an approver.

The NIA will be recording his confession statement under CrPC 164 secretly before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

He has also been accused in the cases registered by Customs and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the recent gold smuggling. His house in Thiruvananthapuram was raided by various investigation agencies and NIA had taken him for evidence collection to various locations.

Earlier this month, the NIA court had extended the judicial custody of 12 accused persons till October 8.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA along with the Enforcement Directorate, and Customs, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

