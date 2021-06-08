Ready To Make Changes: Kejriwal Writes to PM Over Ration Delivery

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 8 June, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre blocking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s ‘ration at doorstep’ scheme, saying that it’s ready to make whatever changes to the scheme the Centre deems fit.

The Centre has blocked the scheme launched by the Delhi government to help provide subsidised foodgrains at home.

Kejriwal’s letter comes just two days after he had requested PM Modi to allow his government to distribute subsidised foodgrains and items in packed bundles at the doorstep of people in Delhi asking, “If pizza can be delivered at home, why not ration.”

What Kejriwal Said in the Letter

“Till date, I have supported you in all your decisions in the national interest. You should also support us. This is also a matter of national interest. We are ready to make any changes in the ration delivery plan that the Central government needs,” Kejriwal urged PM Modi in his letter.

“It is important that this scheme be implemented – not just in Delhi but the whole country – during the coronavirus pandemic,” the letter added.

Kejriwal in a media briefing on Saturday, 5 June, had accused the Centre of blocking the scheme that would reportedly benefit 72 lakh people suffering economic hardships and loss of jobs and wages as a result of the lockdown.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor had Anil Baijal return the AAP government's proposal citing no approval from the government and an ongoing court case.

Story continues

“The Delhi government did not require the Centre's approval for the implementation of the ration scheme but it sought permission five times to avoid any dispute,” Kejriwal said during the briefing, adding that the state government has written “as many as five letters to the Centre to seek approval”.

The AAP government in Delhi had cleared the proposal to allow home delivery of ration in July last year. It was one of the promises made by the party in the run-up to the 2020 February Assembly polls.

Also Read: ‘Can Deliver Pizza, Why Not Allow Ration?’: Delhi CM Asks PM Modi

. Read more on India by The Quint.Gone Too Soon: B'wood Mourns Demise of Producer Seher Aly LatifOnePlus Nord CE 5G to Launch on 10 June: Check Price, Specs . Read more on India by The Quint.