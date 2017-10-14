Ready for Asian Boxing Championship, says Mary Kom

Five-time world champion boxer Mary Kom said that she is working really hard for the upcoming South Asian Women's Boxing Championship in Vietnam and is all set for the challenge ahead. Talking to ANI, Mary Kom says she is ready for the Asian Championship and working very hard for this. "My weight category has changed, so I am trying to make myself comfortable," she added. Mary, who had climbed up a division to 51 kg back in 2010, is all set to make her sixth Asian Championships appearance.