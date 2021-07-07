RCP Singh, Nitish Kumar’s Close Aide and JDU National President, Joins Modi’s New Team

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national president RCP Singh has been made part of the new Narendra Modi cabinet.

Singh, who was a UP-cadre IAS officer before he joined politics, has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar since 2010. He is known to be a close aide of Nitish Kumar and was chosen as JDU’s new president in December last year. By choosing him as party national president, Kumar tried to reach out to his core Kurmi and Koeri constituency, also known as ‘Luv-Kush’in Bihar.

He has also served as the personal secretary of Nitish Kumar during his days as the Railways Minister and became the principal secretary when Kumar became the chief minister in 2005. He is an OBC Kurmi like Kumar and also hails from the CM’s home district, Nalanda. He has been ]actively involved in JD(U) for more than a decade and looks after the party structure.

He is not known to be a mass leader and, according to political experts, rose in the party ranks because of his closeness to Kumar.

As Singh left for Delhi on Tuesday, Nitish Kumar had said that he had given full authority to Singh to negotiate the ministerial berths with BJP’s top leadership.

“Party’s national president (RCP Singh) will take the final decision (on who will be made ministers). All I can say right now is that we are going to be involved (in the proposed expansion of the Union Cabinet),” JD(U)’s Bihar president Umesh Kushwaha was quoted as saying by ANI.

