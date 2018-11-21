RCongress solely responsible for crisis in our politics: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lashed out at Congress for not being able to bring India under the category of developed nations during its long rule in the country. While campaigning for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections in Bhopal, he said, "For the crisis in our politics, Congress is solely responsible. Congress had ruled India for a long time after Independence and even despite having immense natural resources, human resources, India could not come in 'developed nations' category under Congress." Elections in the state will be held on November 28.