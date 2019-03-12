RCom's Mumbai data centre gets Tier-III certification

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Reliance Communications (RCom) on Tuesday said its "IDC-4 Data Centre" in Navi Mumbai has received Tier-III certification from Uptime Institute.

The rating was approved after an extensive "risk and capacity assessment" for IT service delivery locations across hybrid infrastructures worldwide, RCom said in a statement.

"We are delighted to receive this certification from Uptime Institute Professional Services, the most respected industry standard for such assessment and recognition," said Bill Barney, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at RCom and Chairman and CEO at Global Cloud Xchange.

"Recently, the company completed India's first hyper-scale data centre, IDC-5, with a footprint of 450,000 square feet. The 10 data centres make up the heart of RCom's network, connecting all key data centres in India, and also with major content, cloud and internet exchanges globally," the statement said.

--IANS

rrb-rv/arm/nir