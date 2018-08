Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Reliance Communications (RCOM) has completed the sale of its fiber and related infrastructure assets, worth Rs 3,000 crore, to Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIO).

According to the company, the transaction covers fiber assets of over 178,000 km across India.

"With the successful completion of the fiber monetisation transaction, 178,000 km of fiber stand transferred to RJIO," the company said in a statement on Monday.

--IANS

rv/vm