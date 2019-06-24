RBI'S Deputy governor, Viral Acharya quits six months before his term ends

Viral Acharya, Reserve Bank of India's youngest deputy governor, has resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term. He joined the RBI on January 23, 2017, for a three-year term, is returning to New York University Stern School of Business in August, instead of February 2020, as the CV Starr Professor of Economics. There was speculation that he will follow the former Governor's Urjit Patel footsteps and leave the central bank soon after the latter resigned on December 10, 2018.