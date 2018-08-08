RBI to transfer Rs 50,000 cr surplus to government

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that it will transfer Rs 50,000 crore as surplus to the central government for the year ended June 30, 2018.

The Central Bank which follows the July-June year had transferred Rs 30,659 crore to the government's coffers for the year ended June 30, 2017.

According to RBI, the decision to transfer the surplus was taken by its Central Board which met here on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank's income comprises of earnings from foreign and domestic sources, with the major portion being contributed by interest receipts, complemented by relatively small amounts of income from discount, exchange, commission, etc.

The RBI Act stipulates that after making provisions for contingencies and corpus funds as defined therein, the balance profit of the apex bank is to be transferred to the central government.

