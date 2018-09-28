RBI slaps Rs 5 crore penalty on Karur Vysya Bank

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on Karur Vysya Bank for non-compliance of its directives.

According to a RBI statement on Friday, the penalty was imposed for non-compliance with its directions on "Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms, reporting of frauds, and on the need for discipline at the time of opening of current accounts".

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the statement added.

