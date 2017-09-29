RBI to sell government securities worth Rs 10,000 cr

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that it will sell government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore through open market operations (OMO).

"Based on the current assessment of prevailing and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct sale of government securities under OMO for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 billion," the central bank said in a statement.

According to RBI, the proposed sale will take place on October 12 through multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

--IANS

rv/vd