RBI retains 3-member advisory committee of DHFL

The Reserve Bank of India on December 04 retained its three-member advisory committee of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) which is facing insolvency proceedings. The central bank last month had constituted a three-member advisory committee to assist DHFL administrator R Subramaniakumar. The three-member advisory committee comprises of IDFC First Bank non-executive chairman Rajiv Lall, ICICI Prudential Life managing director NS Kannan and the chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India NS Venkatesh.