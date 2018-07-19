RBI releases first photos of 100 rupee banknote

The Reserve Bank of India has released first photos of soon to launch new 100 rupee note pictures on their website. Like in use 100 rupee note, it has Mahatma Gandhi, bearing signature of Reserve Bank Governor, Dr. Urjit R. Patel in front, at back, it has Motif of “RANI KI VAV” depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Lavender. Dimension of the banknote is 66 mm × 142 mm. RBI will shortly issue this 100 rupee denomination banknotes.