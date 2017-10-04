RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6%

The Reserve Bank of India in its bi-monthly monetary policy review announced that it will not change key rates. The repo rate will remain unchanged at 6 percent and the reverse repo rate will remain at 5.75 percent. RBI Governor Urjit Patel said that inflation is expected to rise from its current level and range between 4.2-4.6 percent in the second half of 2017. Patel said that high frequency indicators indicate uptick in economic growth and there are factors that have affected growth in the second quarter, some of them will dissipate.