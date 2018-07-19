RBI to issue new Rs 100 denomination banknotes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing the signature of the bank's governor, Urjit R. Patel. However, all the existing banknotes of the same denomination issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender, it clarified. The new denomination has a motif of "Rani Ki Vav" on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is lavender and contains other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse. The dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm X 142 mm. The obverse (front) side of the note contains a see-through register with denominational numeral 100, a latent image with the numeral and also a Devanagari version of the same.