RBI hikes key lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised its key benchmark lending rate by 25 basis point to 6.5 per cent in its third monetary policy review of 2018-19.

"On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation at

its meeting today, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent," the RBI said in the monetary policy review statement.

"Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF stands adjusted to 6.25 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 6.75 per cent."

