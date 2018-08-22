RBI to conduct another exam for grade B officers at select Kerala centres

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it will conduct another examination for recruitment of grade B (Gr B) officers at a few centres in selected cities of Kerala.

The RBI Services Board had conducted the phase-I of examination for recruitment of grade B officers on August 16, 2018. However, due to the widespread floods in the state attendance in some centres was low.

"The Board has been receiving representations from aspirants requesting for an opportunity to appear at the examination in light of the conditions in the state," the apex bank said in a statement.

"Having examined the matter, the Board has decided to conduct another examination at a few centres in selected cities in Kerala for the benefit of candidates from Kerala who could not appear in the examination held on 16th August."

According to RBI, the date of examination will be announced shortly and that candidates who have already appeared in the examination held on August 16 will not be eligible to re-appear for it.

"Accordingly, the date for 'Phase-II or Paper-II and III' examination, scheduled on 6th or 7th September 2018, will be rescheduled and the revised dates of examination will be notified separately," the statement added.

