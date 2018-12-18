RBI, Centre should find ways to work in harmony: Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister and seasoned economist Manmohan Singh opined that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and central government should find ways to work in close coordination and harmony. Singh said, "The strong, independent Reserve Bank of India has to work in close cooperation with the central government. So I do hope and pray that Reserve Bank and the Government of India would find ways and means to work in harmony with each other."