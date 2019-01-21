RBI to assess status of manufacturing, services, infra sectors

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday initiated two quarterly surveys to examine the current situation including the job scenario in India's manufacturing, services and infrastructure sectors.

Findings of the two surveys -- Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS), and Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) -- would be significant for the government and the opposition as the country heads for the Lok Sabha polls in May.

The IOS would be "based on qualitative responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation", the central bank said in a statement.

"The survey provides useful insight into the performance of the manufacturing sector," it said.

In another statement, the RBI said that the "SIOS seeks an assessment of the business situation for the current quarter (January-March 2019) from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors in India, and their outlook for the ensuing quarter (April-June 2019)".

While the IOS will be conducted by Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd, SIOS will be carried out by Spectrum Planning India Ltd.

The banking regulator said the two agencies would approach select companies in the manufacturing, services and infrastructure sectors for the surveys. Other companies can also participate in the surveys by visiting the RBI website.

