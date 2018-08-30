RBI approves Kapoor's re-appointed as Yes Bank MD

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as the bank's MD and CEO.

"YES Bank has received the RBI approval that Rana Kapoor may continue as the MD and CEO of the bank, till further notice from the RBI," the company said in a statement.

On June 12, the bank's shareholders had approved Kapoor's re-appointment for three more years, effective from September 1.

Kapoor's re-appointment was subject to RBI approval.

--IANS

rv/tsb