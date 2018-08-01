RBI approves Bakhshi's appointment as COO of ICICI Bank

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) ICICI Bank on Wednesday said that the RBI has approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective from July 31.

"We wish to inform you that the RBI has approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Wholetime Director designated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank with effect from July 31, 2018, till July 30, 2021," the company said in a BSE filing.

"We affirm that Bakhshi is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order of Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority."

--IANS

