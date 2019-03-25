RBI appoints 5-member committee to deepen digital payments

Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das delivered a speech on March 25 in New Delhi. He talked about several aspects of developments, digital payments, loans, etc. While addressing the gathering, Das said, "To further deepen digital payments and enhance financial inclusion through FinTech, RBI has appointed 5-member committee under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani. I have requested the committee to give recommendations in 3 months."