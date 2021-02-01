RBI announces holiday list for February; banks to remain closed on Basant Panchami, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of holidays for the month of February. The banks will remain closed for at least 12 days. Of these, there will be four Sundays and two Saturdays. Furthermore, six holidays will be observed at different regions in February.

This month, there will be no national holiday on which banks across the country will remain closed.

Holidays like Basant Panchami, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti etc will be celebrated in February, when banks will remain closed. As per the report, banks will remain closed under three brackets -- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday as well as Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here is the list of Bank Holidays in February 2021:

12 February: Losar/ Sonal Lochhar in Gangktok

15 February: Lui-Ngai-Ni in Imphal

16 February: Saraswati Puja/ Basant Panchami in Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata

19 February: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur

20 February: State Day of Mizoram

26 February: Birthday of Md Hazarat Ali, banks will remain closed in Lucknow and Kanpur.

https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx

Also See: PlayStation announces Concrete Genie, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Destruction AllStars as free games for February on PS Plus

RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment 2021: Notification on application process out soon at rbi.org.in

RBI grade B recruitment 2021: Online applications open for 322 posts on rbi.gov.in; apply before 15 Feb

Read more on India by Firstpost.