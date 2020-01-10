RBI announces auction of 63-Day GOI Cash Management Bill

The Reserve Bank of India announced the auction of 63-Day Government of India Cash Management Bill. Auction will be conducted using 'Multiple Price Auction' method. Competitive bids for the auction will be submitted in electronic format on E-Kuber between 10:30 am and 12:00 noon and the result of the auction will be announced on the same day. Cash Management Bills are short term bills issued by the Central Government to meet its immediate cash needs.