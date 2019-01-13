Rayudu reported for bowling action

Sydney, Jan 13 (IANS) Indias Ambati Rayudu has been reported for a suspect bowling action during the first One-Day International (ODI) against Australia here on Saturday.

The match officials' report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old off-spinner's bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Sunday.

Rayudu's bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals (T20I).

"He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Rayudu is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known," the statement added.

