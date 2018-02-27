Raw, SmackDown to have live Hindi commentary

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The WWEs flagship TV programmes Raw and SmackDown will air with live Hindi commentary for the first time, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) and the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced on Tuesday.

Fahad Sheikh and Sandeep Iyer will call the action live in Hindi on Sony Ten 3.

Sony Ten 1 will continue to air Raw and SmackDown live with English commentary.

"We are delighted to announce the live Hindi commentary for WWE's flagship shows, Raw and SmackDown LIVE," Rajesh Kaul, President, Sports and Distribution Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said.

Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President said: "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Sony and offer Raw and SmackDown live in Hindi for the first time."

--IANS

gau/bg