'RAW' is not a regular patriotic film: John Abraham

Speaking about his upcoming movie 'Romeo Abar Walter' (RAW), Bollywood actor John Abraham said that this is not a regular patriotic film. While speaking about striking a patriotic chord with his every film, he said, 'It is coincidence that I am doing it with every film. But I am an India lover. And I think anybody who doesn't love their country has a problem.' He further added, 'RAW is a different animal. When you see it, you'll say 'we thought it's a regular patriotic film.' But this is not your regular patriotic film. There are a lot of grey shades in it.'