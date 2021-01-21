Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of England Test Series

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will not be available for the Test series against England which begins from 5 February.

Jadeja had dislocated his left thumb while batting during the first innings in the third Test in Sydney, underwent surgery in Australia but will need six weeks to recover.

India is scheduled to play four Tests, five T20 Internationals and three ODIs starting February 5. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai while the next two will be in Ahmedabad. Sources in the BCCI said that a decision on Jadeja’s participation in the T20Is and ODIs will be taken later.

“He is out of Test series and he will take more than six weeks to recover completely. The selectors will take a call later, whether to include him in the team for the shorter formats,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Jadeja will travel to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehabilitation.

The BCCI announced the squad for the first two Tests against England on 19 January and have named Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma in it too. Kohli returned from Australia after the first Test while Ishant didn’t travel due to injury. Hardik had been part of the white-ball series on the Australia tour only.

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel.

Standbyes: KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Abhimanya Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar

Net bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

