Ravindra Jadeja – Rested or Dropped?

New Delhi: Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was ‘rested’ for the limited-overs leg of the recently concluded Sri Lanka tour, but his omission from the squad for the first three ODIs of the coming five-match series at home against Australia invited a sharp response from him on microblogging site Twitter.

“Make your comebacks stronger than your setbacks #rajputboy,” Jadeja said in his tweet, after the BCCI selection committee led by MSK Prasad announced that Jadeja and offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been ‘rested’.

The Saurashtra player, however, took off the tweet moments later.

Interestingly, Ashwin, who was also not part of the ODIs and T20Is in Sri Lanka, is currently in England playing County cricket.

“The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested,” Prasad said.

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur was the only man dropped from the squad that beat Sri Lanka 5-0 and 1-0 in ODIs and T20Is, respectively. Back in are pacemen Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Besides the five ODIs, India and Australia will also play three T20Is during the tour lasting nearly a month.

India squad:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami