Ravindra Jadeja Credits MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli For His Success

Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday edged out Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan to become top-ranked Test allrounder as per the latest ICC rankings. Jadeja’s knock of 70 not out and a seven-wicket haul during the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo helped him take the Numero Uno spot.

Jadeja feels that his rise to become the world’s best bowler and all-rounder would not have been possible without former skipper MS Dhoni, current captain Virat Kohli along with the support from fans and family.

Taking to Twiiter, Jadeja on Monday night tweeted: “My humble journey 2 be #1 Test AllRounder & bowler was possible due 2 @msdhoni @imVkohli, my fans & family #bcci #icc #teamindia #rajputboy”





Earlier, Kohli was quick to praise Jadeja after the latter took the No.1 spot in the ICC all-rounders’ rankings in Tests.

Kohli tweeted: “Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja for becoming the Number 1 test all rounder with @ashwinravi99. Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja”

Jadeja has 438 points, while his team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin is on third position with 418 points.