Ravindra Jadeja Becomes No.1 Test Allrounder

India’s allrounder Ravindra Jadeja’s knock of 70 not out and seven wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka have seen him edge out Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan to take the top position among all-rounders for the first time.

Jadeja has also gained nine places to reach 51st rank among batsmen while India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has attained a career-best 44th position after moving up four places.

Meanwhile, India batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have made notable movements after their centuries in the Colombo Test. Pujara’s knock of 133 in his 50th Test has helped him to a career-high 888 points and third position while Rahane has moved from 11th to fifth position with a score of 132.

England’s Moeen Ali has finished the series against South Africa with career-best rankings as a batsman, bowler and all-rounder after another stellar show in the fourth and final Test which his side won by 177 runs on Monday to clinch the series 3-1.

Ali’s scores of 14 and 75 not out have helped him move up three positions back to a career-best 21st position among batsmen in the latest MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings while his seven wickets in the match have enabled him to retain a career-best ranking of 18th among bowlers and fourth in the table for all-rounders, in which he has crossed 400 points for the first time.

His rise in the rankings was due to consistent performances as he became the first player to score 250 runs and take 25 wickets in a four-Test series and was named the player of the series along with South Africa’s Morne Morkel. Ali had started the series at number 27 among batsmen, 30th among bowlers and sixth in the table for all-rounders.

Pace bowlers Mohammad Shami (up three places to 20th) and Umesh Yadav (up three places to 22nd) have made notable gains.

(With inputs from ICC Press Release)