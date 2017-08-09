Ravindra Jadeja's suspension highlights need for further tinkering in ICC's demerit system

If even Prince Harry had donned his spikes and beaten Usain Bolt on Saturday night, he may well have received a rather lukewarm reception from the British crowd. Ruining a hero's farewell always heralds something of a frosty response " ask Narsingh Deonarine " but it was a particularly odd atmosphere in the London Stadium, given it was the twice-banned Justin Gatlin who gatecrashed Bolt's valedictory party.

There are nuances to Gatlin's case, mitigating to some and irrelevant to others. His first offence related to a condition suffered since childhood; his second he advocated was due to cream containing testosterone being rubbed into his legs. Doping has been a relatively uncommon offence in cricket, but its most famous case did involve a similar defence of inadvertent guilt, albeit with the substance in question being administered by a mother rather than a masseur.

When it comes to actual on-field cheating to gain an advantage, cricket's attitudes to crime and punishment can be rather confusing. Indeed some outright cheating (such as backing up too far) is benignly condoned by many fans and pundits while the 'Mankading' it occasionally induces is regarded as the work of the devil. The ICC, alongside the MCC, is charged with converting this peculiar labyrinth of value judgments into laws and a disciplinary structure, all of which has to uphold the omnipotent "spirit of cricket". There are constant tinkerings and, with regards to Mankading, the law was recently changed to encourage the dismissal of creeping non-strikers. However, the most significant change in cricket's judicial processes was the introduction of the demerit system almost a year ago, a system under which last Sunday Ravindra Jadeja became the latest player to receive a ban.

This new structure sees players receive points for bad behaviour and if they accrue too many they can miss a match or matches. Jadeja is the third player to receive a suspension since September last year, behind Kagiso Rabada and Niroshan Dickwella, who picks up points with the frequency taxis pick up passengers. If you accept the premise for demerits " to punish serial offenders " then the system can be hailed as a success but its fairness, as with all punishment systems, is certainly open to question.

In Jadeja's case, his first offence involved repeatedly running on the pitch in a Test against New Zealand in October 2016, for which he received three demerits. His second, in Colombo on Saturday, was for hurling the ball at Malinda Pushpakumara after fielding off his own bowling. It's something which has been done thousands of time in cricket history, but is now worthy of three points which goes on your record where previously you may have got away with a telling off or a modest fine. Jadeja's weekend demerits took him over the threshold of four within 24 months so he will not feature in the third test in Pallekele. Neither were insignificant offences, but coming nearly ten months apart some may feel Jadeja a little hard done by. Perhaps a two-year window until points are wiped out is a bit too long?

One of the benefits of the new system is that it prevents a player falling victim to a particularly harsh punishment handed down for a single offence by an overzealous referee. In Alok Prasanna Kumar's fascinating piece on the previous system used between 1992 and 2016, he highlights the discrepancies in punishments handed out by different match officials. With the demerit system it's not impossible for a player to get an instant ban, but the likelihood is apparently reduced. The problem of inconsistency therefore moves to how the points themselves are handed out and, while there are guidelines, there still seems plenty of scope for players to feel aggrieved.

When Suranga Lakmal committed exactly the same offence as Jadeja, throwing the ball back at the batsmen during an ODI against Zimbabwe, he received two demerits not three. In the case of Rabada, his first three points were handed out for a "physical altercation" with, yes, Dickwella, although the incident seemed rather innocuous, two men in their early twenties giddy on their own natural testosterone. The South African then received the point which got him a ban for giving Ben Stokes a profanity-laced send-off at Lord's last month, which again was not entirely edifying but, like Jadeja's ball hurl, something seen in cricket a thousand times before.

