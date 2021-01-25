Ravinder Singh Oberoi Becomes First Turbaned Sikh to Join Ireland's Police Volunteer Arm Garda Reserves

Dublin, January 25: The volunteer arm of Ireland's National Police Force, inducted its first practising Sikh member with a turban last week. Ravinder Singh Oberoi became the first turbaned Sikh to be sworn in as a member of Garda Reserve in an ceremony at the Templemore Garda College in Tipperary. Oberoi said that wearing a wearing the Garda Reserves uniform with a turban was a “proud moment” for him. Gursoach Kaur Becomes First Female Sikh Officer With a Turbaned Uniform in New York Police Department.

Also Read | AFG vs IRE 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online and Match Timings in India: Get Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details

“After 14 years it was a proud moment as a Sikh man to be able to wear a turban as part of the uniform,” said Oberoi while taking to Irish Times. “My faith is quite important, especially during these COVID times, it’s what keeps you going. It’s a great honour to be able to call this country my home and now to be accepted in the attire I wear,” he added. New Zealand Police Introduces Hijab as a Part of Police Uniform; Constable Zeena Ali Becomes First in Country to Wear Head Scarf with Uniform.

Ravinder Singh Oberoi had shifted to Dublin in 1997 and has since worked in IT while training with the police volunteer arm. However, in 2007, Oberoi had to discontinue training for the Garda after he was told he would not be permitted to wear his turban with the uniform.

Also Read | AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2021

Following which, he had challenged the Ireland Police's uniform rules at the Equality Tribunal and the High Court. However, he has lost the case as the Court ruled that the Garda was not guilty of employee discrimination as its members were legally volunteers and not employees.