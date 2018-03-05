Ravi wins 10m Air Rifle bronze in shooting World Cup

Guadalajara (Mexico), March 5 (IANS) Ravi Kumar won his first shooting World Cup medal -- a bronze in the mens 10m Air Rifle event. This was Indias fourth medal of the competition with Shahzar Rizvi and Jitu Rai winning gold and bronze, respectively, in the mens 10m Air Pistol and Mehuli Ghosh winning bronze in the womens 10m Air Rifle.

Ravi on Sunday shot 226.4 and had to beat compatriot Deepak Kumar in a shoot-off for third and fourth spots in the final, according to a release.

Talented young Hungarian Istvan Peni, World No.1, won the gold medal, shooting 249.5 while Austria's Alexander Schmirl won silver finishing with 248.7.

Besides two finalists in the Men's 10m Air Rifle on day two of competitions, India also had Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal qualify for the women's 10m Air Pistol final.

Manu shot a junior qualifying world record score of 572 to qualify in fifth position while Yashaswini shot 571 to make it to the eight-woman final in seventh place.

