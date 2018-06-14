Ravi, Srinath retained as ICC umpire, match referee

Dubai, June 14 (IANS) India's Sundaram Ravi and Javagal Srinath were on Thursday retained as umpire and match referee by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which unveiled an unchanged list for the 2018-19 season.

The announcement regarding the retention of the panel, for the period July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, was made following the annual review and selection process.

The ICC umpires selection panel consisted of chairman and ICC general manager -- Cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC chief match referee Ranjan Madugalle, former England player and commentator David Lloyd and former India captain and international umpire Srinivas Venkataraghavan.

Besides Ravi, the panel of ICC umpires include Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

The elite panel of ICC match referees consists of David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Srinath and Richie Richardson, all former Test players.

--IANS

tri/bg