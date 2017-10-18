Ravi Shastri is World’s Highest Paid Cricket Coach Followed by Darren Lehman And Trevor Bayliss

Shastri’s remuneration is higher than Darren Lehman and Trevor Bayliss by quite a margin.

New Delhi: Ravi Shastri is the highest paid coach in the cricket world followed by Australia’s Darren Lehman and England’s Trevor Bayliss. Team India’s head coach Shastri, as per ESPN Cricinfo’s The Cricket Monthly, draws $1.17 million per year.

Shastri’s remuneration is higher than Lehman ($0.55 million) and Bayliss ($0.52 million) by quite a margin. In fact, the current Indian coach earns less only than what the top players from Australia, England and India take home in a year.

As per the report, South Asian teams pay coaches more than their top players. For example, the BCB pay Chandika Hathurasingha five times the basic salary of their top player. Similarly, Mickey Arthur is paid three times more than the top category Pakistan player.

The trend to pay coaches more than top players seems to be because of the fact that it is difficult to coach subcontinent teams and involves high risk as far as job security is concerned.

Contrastingly in Australia and England, coaches are paid relatively less than top player’s basic salary.