Ravi Shastri vs Sourav Ganguly: All you need to know about feud between two former cricketers

Sourav Ganguly looks all set to become the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India after receiving unanimous support from the committee. This might not sound well to Indian coach Ravi Shastri as the two cricketers have been critics of each other in the past . Sourav Ganguly and Ravi Shastri had a public fallout in 2017 before the latter was appointed as the head coach of the senior national team.