Ravi Shastri Paid Over a Crore for Services as Coach for First Three Months

New Delhi: Ravi Shastri was paid a little over Rs 1.20 crore for his services as the coach of the Indian national team for the first three months. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) put up the information on their website.

Shastri’s tenure as the man in-charge of the Indian team began in July earlier this year. The website even mentions the exact amount that was paid to Shastri – the former all-rounder was paid Rs 1,20,87,187 for his coaching stint from July 18 to October 18.

The Indian team has had a phenomenal run under Shastri and has swept almost all games in the last few months. It first beat Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka 9-0 across all three formats and then followed it up with a 4-1 series win in ODIs at home against Australia.

Meanwhile, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was paid Rs 57,88,373 (Rs 57.88 lakh) as a share of gross revenue from the international tournaments held outside India.

In what would be a good news for those who play domestic cricket for Delhi, the BCCI reimbursed Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy match fee to the tune of Rs 69, 35,141 and Rs 56,79,641 respectively. (With PTI inputs)