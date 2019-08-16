Ravi Shastri to continue as Indian Cricket Team's head coach

Ravi Shastri has retained his position as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. The decision was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy in Mumbai. The announcement was made by Kapil Dev at a press conference on August 16 evening. Apart from Shastri, Mike Hesson, Robin Singh, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput applied for the post. Ravi Shastri's last tenure ended after World Cup 2019 but he was given an extension for India's tour to the West Indies. "Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli's opinion wasn't sought while selecting Indian Cricket Team's (Senior Men) Head Coach," said Kapil Dev.