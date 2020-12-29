Ravi Shastri briefs media after India wins boxing day test

Team India has managed to pull off one of their greatest test series wins, chasing down Australia’s fourth-innings target of 70 to secure victory by eight wickets at the MCG. Even without the star captain Virat Kohli, India levelled the series to become the first touring side to win consecutive Boxing Day Tests in Melbourne since England in 1982 and 1986. Ravishankar Shastri, former commentator, cricketer and current head coach of the Indian national cricket team joins Times Now for an exclusive media briefing on the big win which helped India draw level (1-1) in the four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy. Watch!