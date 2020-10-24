Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly condemns Mehbooba Mufti's flag remarks, asks why 'secular lobby' is silent

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday strongly condemned remarks of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti about raising the Tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back and asked "why so-called secular lobby is silent on her anti-national remarks".

Prasad told ANI that the remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, who is a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, were very objectionable and repeal of Article 370 was a constitutional process.

"How Mehbooba Mufti insulted national flag, there can be nothing more objectionable. Jammu and Kashmir is India's inseparable part. Article 370 abrogation was a constitutional process. We condemn her remark but why is the so-called secular lobby silent at this anti-national remark?" Prasad asked.

The minister said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing good governance and development after abrogation of Article 370.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The abrogation of Article 370 is a constitutional process. Both the houses of the parliament passed it. Today there is good governance in Jammu and Kashmir. Development is being carried out in the Union territory," he said.

"In one country there cannot be 'do nishan, do pradhan'. We condemn this (her remarks)," he added.

He said there can be a protest "but how could someone insult the national flag?"

Mehbooba Mufti had on Friday slammed abrogation of Article 370 and said she will raise the Indian Tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back.

"Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," she had said. (ANI)