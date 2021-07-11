Ravi Shankar Prasad, Javedekar Likely to be Given Top BJP Posts, Role in Poll-Bound States

Former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar could be promoted to senior organisation posts within the BJP soon. The leaders had resigned along with other ministers ahead of the cabinet expansion on July 7.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce new roles for senior former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, ANI quoted sources as saying. These leaders may be appointed as the party’s National General Secretary or Vice President, the sources said.

They will also be given important duties for the upcoming Assembly elections in poll-bound states. According to sources, BJP President JP Nadda would make an announcement on the matter soon.

Nadda convened a meeting of National Secretaries at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. According to insiders, the meeting’s agenda is scheduled to include a discussion of the approaching Assembly election strategy.

On Wednesday, 43 leaders took the oath of office in the first reshuffle and enlargement of the Union Cabinet since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was re-elected for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place amid COVID-19 protocols at Rashtrapati Bhavan, came only days before Parliament’s monsoon session.

The 12 Union Ministers who resigned from their positions in the Council of Ministers ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on July 7 included Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar.

Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar had also submitted their resignations. Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre had also resigned from Union Council of Ministers.

The Election Commission had previously said it was confident of holding assembly elections in five states in 2022. The terms of legislative assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand are coming to an end in March 2022, while the term of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly is scheduled to end in May next year.

