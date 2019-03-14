Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Rahul Gandhi over his recent tweet on PM Modi

While addressing the mediapersons on Thursday, Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his recent tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after China blocks India's bid to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist. Prasad said, "Why Rahul Gandhi feels happy when India gets hurt? Why Rahul Gandhi celebrates when country is in pain? This is the question." He further said, "We do have difference in politics and it is even necessary. But why are you happy, when China repeated its policy?" He also said that Rahul Gandhi feels happy and proud after seeing himself in Pakistani media.