Ravi Shankar Prasad expresses his disappointment over China's attitude towards India

Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed mediapersons on Thursday. He talked about China, blocking India's bid to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist. He said, "Already UN has tried so many times to declare Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist but again China has blocked the veto. But what is most significant thing about 2019's try is that the proposal was moved by France, America and England and was co-sponsored by all the other members of Security Council except China." Prasad further said, "It is a diplomatic success of India itself that whole world is with us." He also said, "India is disappointed with China's attitude. India is sad and we are really hurt with China's attitude."