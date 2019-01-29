Ravi Narayan appointed new CEO of T-Hub

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) T-Hub, a leading start-up engine powering entrepreneurship and innovation, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ravi Narayan, former global director of Microsoft for Start-ups, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

He has been actively involved and instrumental in India's start-up ecosystem.

In a career spanning over two decades, Ravi Narayan has been a product engineer, entrepreneur, investor, mentor and a leader. He has co-founded three companies, which he led from their inception to their successful acquisitions, T-Hub said in a statement.

By helping create start-up density in the product space of Bengaluru, Ravi Narayan is a key player in its evolution beyond being a hub for services. Besides advising the government of Karnataka, he has also advised governments of Singapore and Malaysia.

As the global director of Microsoft for Start-ups, Ravi Narayan has helped establish accelerators and Microsoft go-to-market programmes with start-ups across the world, the statement added.

With more than 1,100 domestic and international start-ups that received support to scale, various corporate partnerships and international organizational tie-ups, T-Hub, under Ravi Narayan's leadership, will further elevate the process to build a stronger innovation ecosystem in Telangana and in India.

"Hyderabad, with its mature infrastructure, active government participation and vibrant ecosystem offers the best springboard for corporations and start-ups looking to create new products and technologies and disrupt the existing ones," said Ravi Narayan.

