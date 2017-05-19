Ravi Kumar finishes fifth in the Men's 10m Air Rifle

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): India's Ravi Kumar shot brilliantly on day one of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) at Munich's Olympic Shooting Range to eventually finish fifth in the Men's 10m Air Rifle.

Ravi shot 185.7 in the medal round and made it through to the eight-man 24-shot final, finishing fourth with a score of 629.1 in the qualifier. This was Ravi's second successive world cup final of the year.

Russian rifle expert Sergey Kamenskiy clinched the first Gold medal at the competition by scoring a world record of 250.9 at the end of the eight-man 24-shot final. Fellow Rio Olympics medalist and countryman Vladimir Maslennikov won the Silver, while Vitali Bubnovich of Belarus won Bronze.

Two other Indians in the fray, Satyendra Singh and Deepak Kumar, shot 623.9 and 617 to finish at the 46th and the 84th place respectively among the 129 shooters.

Seasoned campaigners like Peter Sidi and Istvan Peni of Hungary, Rio Silver medalist in the event Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine, Rio finalist illia Charheika of Belarus and former Olympic champion Alin Moldoveanu of Romania failed to create an impact in the qualification round. (ANI)