Ravi Ashwin Set For Maiden Stint in County Cricket Following Sri Lanka Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to play country cricket following the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. The off-spinner is not part of the limited-overs side against Sri Lanka which was announced on Sunday and thus will take part in county cricket for Worcestershire.

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, Ashwin could make his debut for Worcestershire against Gloucestershire on August 28. This will be his stint in county cricket.

Not only Ashwin, Ishant Sharma will also play county cricket this season, and he will represent Warwickshire. The fast bowler was part of the Test squad against Sri Lanka but did not feature in any of the three matches. Meanwhile, there are reports that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also play county cricket as he has been rested for upcoming ODIs and T20I against the island nation. Also Read- BCCI CEO Confirms India’s Tour of South Africa This Season

After the Sri Lanka test series, top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will continue playing for Nottinghamshire as well. The right-hander has scored 223 runs in four matches for Nottinghamshire, including a century against Gloucestershire.

After the Sri Lanka tour, India hosts Australia for five ODIs and three T20Is and New Zealand for three ODIs and as many T20Is. If Ashwin is selected for these matches, he will have to cut short his county stint. Also Read- Hardik Pandya Scores Most Runs in an Over by Indian Batsman in Tests

Interestingly, India’s next Test is against Sri Lanka as the latter travel for a return visit towards the end of this year.